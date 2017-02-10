4 policemen killed, 1 injured in Pakistan attack The incident...
Peshawar, Feb 17 : At least four policemen were killed and another injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their van in this restive Pakistani city. The incident occurred late last night in Dera Ismail Khan district in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering volatile South Waziristan tribal agency.
