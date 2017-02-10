35 garments' exporters participate in Texworld 12-Feb-17120

35 garments' exporters participate in...

35 garments' exporters participate in Texworld

KARACHI: As many as 35 exhibitors and garments and apparel manufacturers from Pakistan have exhibited their products in Texworld 2017 recently concluded in Paris, France. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has organized a Pakistan Pavilion at the fair as the 40th edition of Texworld opened its doors in Paris, France from 6 to 9 February 2017.

Chicago, IL

