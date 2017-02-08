2025 plans in place to transform Pakistan into 20th largest economy: PM09-Feb-17190
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that plans are underway to transform Pakistan into the world's 20th largest economy under vision 2025. "We are planning to transform Pakistan into the 20th largest global economy under vision 2025.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC