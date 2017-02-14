2 Killed, 18 Injured As Blast Hits Judge's Vehicle In Northwest Pakistan
At least two people were killed and 18 others including women were injured when a blast hit the vehicle of a judge in Pakistan's northwest Peshawar city on Wednesday, local media and officials said, according to China's Xinhua news agency. The Express News reported that the blast happened at the busy Hayyatabad area of Peshawar, the capital city of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
