2 Killed, 18 Injured As Blast Hits Ju...

2 Killed, 18 Injured As Blast Hits Judge's Vehicle In Northwest Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

At least two people were killed and 18 others including women were injured when a blast hit the vehicle of a judge in Pakistan's northwest Peshawar city on Wednesday, local media and officials said, according to China's Xinhua news agency. The Express News reported that the blast happened at the busy Hayyatabad area of Peshawar, the capital city of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,886,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC