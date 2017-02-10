10 killed in Pakistan avalanches: Off...

10 killed in Pakistan avalanches: Officials

At least 10 people were killed and three trapped when a giant avalanche of snow crashed into a village in northern Pakistan on Sunday, officials said. Severe weather hits Pakistan every year, with avalanches in winter and flash floods in summer disrupting lives AFP/Pakistan's ISPR PESHAWAR: At least 10 people were killed and three more trapped beneath thick snow after two avalanches crashed into a village and a border post in northern Pakistan on Sunday , officials said.

Chicago, IL

