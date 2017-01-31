Will Saeed's arrest keep Pakistan off Trump's no-entry list?

This is the first time the Pakistan army has publicly backed the arrest of India-focused jihadis, says Ajai Shukla. day after Pakistan's government arrested Muhammad Saeed, the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Tayiba, along with four associates and issued orders against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its humanitarian aid front, the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation, the Pakistani street is abuzz with speculation about what motivated this crackdown.

