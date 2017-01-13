Wider Image - Saris swirl at rare transgender 'birthday' party in Pakistan

At a party in Peshawar, the guests' saris twirled as they danced to the music and fed each other pieces of cake, but armed police guarding the door indicated this was no normal carefree birthday gathering. Shakeela, a member of the transgender community, lights a cigarette as she prepares for her party in Peshawar, Pakistan January 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.