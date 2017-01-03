Violence at Pakistan rally in support...

Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasphemy laws

" Pakistan police say violence erupted at a rally convened by Islamists in favor of the country's harsh blasphemy laws in the city of Lahore. Wednesday's rally coincided with the commemoration for a former governor killed for supporting a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

Chicago, IL

