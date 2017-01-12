US likely to continue 'carrot and stick policy' with Pakistan under Donald Trump14 min ago
Washington , Jan.15 : The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is likely to continue the 'carrot and stick policy' with Pakistan, say experts after analyzing the statements made by Defense Secretary-designate James 'Mad Dog" Mattis during two days of hearing before the Armed Services Committee of the U.S. Senate. Mattis, through his responses to specific questions related to Pakistan, on Thursday and Friday, indicated that while he would work to build bridges with Islamabad and try to restore the trust that has eroded between the two nations in recent years, he would also urge the latter to "neutralise" militant groups that allegedly operate within its borders.
