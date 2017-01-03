US calls on India, Pakistan to resolv...

US calls on India, Pakistan to resolve differences on Indus Waters Treaty

Washington D.C. [US], Jan. 4 : Asserting that Indus Waters Treaty has served as a model for peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan for decades, the United States has called on both the Asian neighbours to work together and resolve any differences relating with the issue. Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, John Kirby said, "The Indus Water Treaty has served as a model for peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan for now 50 years.

