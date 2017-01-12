UAE to rethink on ties with Pakistan post killing of five diplomats21 min ago
Dubai [United Arab Emirates], Jan. 13 : The United Arab Emirates is reported to be seriously having a rethink on its relations with Pakistan post the killing of five of its diplomats and six senior Afghanistan Government officials in a brutal terror attack inside the Kandahar Governor's compound on January 10 this year. Following the attack in Kandahar, which is indirectly being blamed on Islamabad, the writing on the wall is clear, that Pakistan would need to and must take immediate steps to use its influence with terror groups such as the Haqqani Network, to stop these terror-related strikes if it wants to maintain its diplomatic relevance and utility with key countries such as the UAE.
