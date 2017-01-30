Two more missing Pakistani activists ...

Two more missing Pakistani activists return

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Mesha Saeed, wife of missing social activist Waqass Goraya, sheds a tear during a final prayer at the end of a news conference held by social activists and family members of missing social activists in Islamabad, Pakistan January 18, 2017. FILE PHOTO - Mufti Faisal Khushi speaks as Mesha Saeed , wife of missing social activist Waqass Goraya, Jibran Nasir a human rights lawyer and Faraz Haider , brother of missing social activist Salman Haider, listen during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan January 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC