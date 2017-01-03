Turkish Police recovers six abducted ...

Turkish Police recovers six abducted Pakistanis

2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 5 : Official spokesperson at the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan has said that the Turkish Police has recovered six Pakistani nationals, who were reportedly abducted for ransom by suspected Kurd miscreants near Turkey border. [NK World] Arrests have also been made on information provided by the Pakistani officials investigating the matter, reports the Dawn.

