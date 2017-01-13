Turkey, Pakistan seek further cooperation in healthcare
A top official from Turkey's governmental relief body, the Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency , met the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province on Jan. 24 to discuss ways of extending Turkish cooperation in the fields of healthcare and skill development in the area, according to a statement by the Punjab government. During the meeting in the provincial capital Lahore, Kamil Kolabas, adviser to the president of TA KA, and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif discussed issues of mutual interest, the statement said.
