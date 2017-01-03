Transgender Pakistanis included in na...

Transgender Pakistanis included in national census

14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Pakistan will count transgender people in its national census for the first time when it surveys its population in March this year following a top court ruling on Monday. The Lahore High Court issued the order to the government, National Database and Registration Authority, and the interior ministry with a government official assuring the court that the transgender community will be part of the 2017 census.

