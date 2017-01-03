Train hits rickshaw in Pakistan killing six children and driver
Jan 6 A train in Pakistan crashed into a motorised rickshaw on Friday, killing six children on their way to school and the rickshaw driver, the country's third deadly train crash in four months. The children killed in the crash, in the south of Punjab province, were aged six to 10, said police officer Asad Sarfaraz said.
