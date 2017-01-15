The most elite special operations forces in the US
Ever since the Osama bin Laden raid, America has gone bonkers for US Navy SEALs and Military Special Operators in general. Putting 100 thousand troops and countless private support personnel on the ground in any given country - sometimes referred to as "nation building" - is a costly strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC