Terror Money Trail From Gulf to Pakis...

Terror Money Trail From Gulf to Pakistan Under Scanner

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

Five diplomats were killed and the UAE envoy to Afghanistan Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi was injured in a bomb blast in Kandahar on Jan 10. The official Emirates news agency, WAM, said these diplomats were 'on a mission to carry out humanitarian, educational and development projects in Afghanistan'. It is suspected that Taliban had carried out the attack although the Pakistan-based militant group has not yet taken the responsibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC