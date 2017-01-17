Terror Money Trail From Gulf to Pakistan Under Scanner

Five diplomats were killed and the UAE envoy to Afghanistan Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi was injured in a bomb blast in Kandahar on Jan 10. The official Emirates news agency, WAM, said these diplomats were 'on a mission to carry out humanitarian, educational and development projects in Afghanistan'. It is suspected that Taliban had carried out the attack although the Pakistan-based militant group has not yet taken the responsibility.

