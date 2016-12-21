Target killings decline by 253%, extortion 36% in 201602-Jan-17105

KARACHI: The number of target killings in Karachi have significantly decreased by 253 percent during 2016, as compared to 2015, while the menace of extortions have slashed by 36 percent during the same period, claims an annual report of Sindh police, released on Sunday. However, Police in the report have claimed that the number of target killings has reduced because of the good performance of the police while the report has not mentioned the achievement of Sindh Rangers' Karachi operation continued for the past three years.

