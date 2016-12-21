Target killings decline by 253%, exto...

Target killings decline by 253%, extortion 36% in 201602-Jan-17105

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Daily Times

KARACHI: The number of target killings in Karachi have significantly decreased by 253 percent during 2016, as compared to 2015, while the menace of extortions have slashed by 36 percent during the same period, claims an annual report of Sindh police, released on Sunday. However, Police in the report have claimed that the number of target killings has reduced because of the good performance of the police while the report has not mentioned the achievement of Sindh Rangers' Karachi operation continued for the past three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,520,477

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC