Taliban eulogizes Pakistani cleric with al Qaeda ties

11 hrs ago

The Afghan Taliban mourned the death of the leader and founder of a Pakistani Islamic university known to have supported al Qaeda and other jihadist groups in the region. Mawlana Salimullah Khan, the Pakistani cleric, was also the president of Pakistan's largest confederation of Deobani seminaries and schools.

Chicago, IL

