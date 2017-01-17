Supporters Of Missing Pakistani Activ...

Supporters Of Missing Pakistani Activists, Muslim Hard-Liners Clash At Rally

Hard-line religious protesters threw stones at a rally called to support five missing Pakistani activists on January 19 and demanded that the government file blasphemy charges against the missing men. The liberal activists and bloggers, who had criticized political influence in the military and spoke up for religious minorities in Pakistan, all disappeared earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

