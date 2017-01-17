Supergeo's New Reseller in Pakistan -...

Supergeo's New Reseller in Pakistan - " Chaudhery Brothers

Supergeo Technologies Inc. is glad to announce a new partner in Pakistan. After close contact for a short time, Supergeo decided to authorize Chaudhery Brothers as an official distributor to provide SuperGIS series products in the local market.

Chicago, IL

