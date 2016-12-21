Special anti-polio drive kicks off in...

Special anti-polio drive kicks off in southwestern Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A Pakistani health official says a special five-day anti-polio drive is being launched in the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province after traces of polio virus were found in the sewer system. Syed Faisal Ahmed, the coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre in Quetta, said Monday that some 400,000 children under age five will be immunized against the deadly virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC