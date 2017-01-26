Shia Muslims hold rallies in Pakistan...

Shia Muslims hold rallies in Pakistan against targeted killings4 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 30: Shia Muslims held rallies across Pakistan's southern Sindh province last week to protest against a recent upsurge in violence against their community. Protestors took to streets across Sindh province on Friday against what they described as the incompetence of the federal and provincial governments in controlling terrorism in Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Sat Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Fri Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC