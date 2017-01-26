Shia Muslims hold rallies in Pakistan against targeted killings4 min ago
Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 30: Shia Muslims held rallies across Pakistan's southern Sindh province last week to protest against a recent upsurge in violence against their community. Protestors took to streets across Sindh province on Friday against what they described as the incompetence of the federal and provincial governments in controlling terrorism in Pakistan.
