Security Experts Cynical About Pakistan's Move To Detain Terror-Sitter Hafiz Saeed

Read more: Outlook

Hafiz helms JuD, which is the face of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit that carried out terror attacks in India, including Mumbai India's security experts and former spooks are taking a cynical look at Pakistan's clichd move to detain Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and four others under an Anti-Terrorism Act, a day after Trump administration threatened to put Pakistan in the immigration ban list of countries. Vikram Sood, the former Research and Analysis Wing chief, said: I am cynical about the whole thing because Pakstanis are very smart at this kinds of things".

