Security Experts Cynical About Pakistan's Move To Detain Terror-Sitter Hafiz Saeed
Hafiz helms JuD, which is the face of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit that carried out terror attacks in India, including Mumbai India's security experts and former spooks are taking a cynical look at Pakistan's clichd move to detain Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and four others under an Anti-Terrorism Act, a day after Trump administration threatened to put Pakistan in the immigration ban list of countries. Vikram Sood, the former Research and Analysis Wing chief, said: I am cynical about the whole thing because Pakstanis are very smart at this kinds of things".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|32 min
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|9 hr
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC