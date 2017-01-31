Republic Day invite for Pakistan defence advisor first time in 3 years

The invitation was sent a few days after Pakistan sent back Chandu Babulal Chavan, an Indian soldier who had crossed the Line of Control last year. IN A RARE gesture amid the chill in diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan High Commission's defence and army advisor Brig Chaudhary Amir Ajmal was invited to the Republic Day parade last week, sources told The Indian Express.

