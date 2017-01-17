Release our kids: family of Pak teen ...

Release our kids: family of Pak teen held for Uri attack

The brother of one of two Pakistani teenagers held on suspicion of facilitating a terrorist attack on the 12 Infantry Brigade's headquarters in Uri, in which 19 soldiers were killed, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a review of the case, saying he hopes Islamabad's decision to release Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan will clear the way for his sibling to be sent home too. "Faisal Awan, my brother, is just a schoolchild trapped in the politics of two nations," said Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum, a medical practitioner in Lahore.

Chicago, IL

