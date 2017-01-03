Relatives say anti-Taliban Pakistani ...

Relatives say anti-Taliban Pakistani activist is missing

Family of a Pakistani university professor, poet and rights activist who has been critical of the Taliban and also of the government's efforts against militants, has been missing since last week. Faraz Haider says his brother, Salman Haider, disappeared on Friday.

Chicago, IL

