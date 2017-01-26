Ray of hope: Hindu refugees from Paki...

Ray of hope: Hindu refugees from Pakistan start receiving Aadhaar cards

DNA India

Clockwise: Bamboo shanties at the Pakistani Hindu refugee camp near Majnu ka Tila Gurudwara, A lady carries water for household needs in the refugee camp, Two refugee women stand in front their shack at Pakistani Hindu refugee camp and A tent for the refugees at 'Pakistani Mohalla' Families living in Majnu ka Tila, locally known as the 'Pakistani mohalla' in New Delhi see a ray of hope. The Delhi government has now started to provide Aadhaar cards to Hindu refugees from Pakistan who had fled the country after being threatened by militant groups.

Chicago, IL

