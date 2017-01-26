Ray of hope: Hindu refugees from Pakistan start receiving Aadhaar cards

Clockwise: Bamboo shanties at the Pakistani Hindu refugee camp near Majnu ka Tila Gurudwara, A lady carries water for household needs in the refugee camp, Two refugee women stand in front their shack at Pakistani Hindu refugee camp and A tent for the refugees at 'Pakistani Mohalla' Families living in Majnu ka Tila, locally known as the 'Pakistani mohalla' in New Delhi see a ray of hope. The Delhi government has now started to provide Aadhaar cards to Hindu refugees from Pakistan who had fled the country after being threatened by militant groups.

