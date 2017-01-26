'Raees', 'Kaabil' to release soon in Pakistan18 min ago

Karachi, Jan 28 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees" and Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Kaabil" are likely to hit theatres in Pakistan on Monday after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif finally signed the summary/policy prepared by a special committee on release of Bollywood films in Pakistan. An official source in the ministry of information confirmed to PTI that the summary had been signed by the PM.

