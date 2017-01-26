'Raees', 'Kaabil' to release soon in Pakistan18 min ago
Karachi, Jan 28 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees" and Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Kaabil" are likely to hit theatres in Pakistan on Monday after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif finally signed the summary/policy prepared by a special committee on release of Bollywood films in Pakistan. An official source in the ministry of information confirmed to PTI that the summary had been signed by the PM.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|23 hr
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
