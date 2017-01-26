'Raees', 'Kaabil' to release soon in ...

'Raees', 'Kaabil' to release soon in Pakistan18 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Karachi, Jan 28 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees" and Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Kaabil" are likely to hit theatres in Pakistan on Monday after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif finally signed the summary/policy prepared by a special committee on release of Bollywood films in Pakistan. An official source in the ministry of information confirmed to PTI that the summary had been signed by the PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) 23 hr Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Fri Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,366,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC