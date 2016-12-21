PPP welcomes Imran Khan's move to field PTI candidates against Asif...

Islamabad , Jan. 2 : The Pakistan Peoples Party has welcomed Imran Khan's announcement to field Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates against former president Asif Ali Zardari in Nawabshah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Larkana in the by-elections or general elections and urged him to firmly stand by his decision. Zardari had announced on the ninth death anniversary of the PPP's slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto that he and his son Bilawal, would contest the elections to get elected to Parliament.

