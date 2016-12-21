PPP welcomes Imran Khan's move to fie...

PPP welcomes Imran Khan's move to field PTI candidates against Asif...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad , Jan. 2 : The Pakistan Peoples Party has welcomed Imran Khan's announcement to field Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates against former president Asif Ali Zardari in Nawabshah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Larkana in the by-elections or general elections and urged him to firmly stand by his decision. Zardari had announced on the ninth death anniversary of the PPP's slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto that he and his son Bilawal, would contest the elections to get elected to Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC