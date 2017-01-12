PIA flight crash: Pakistan journalist...

PIA flight crash: Pakistan journalist claims pilot never tried to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 13 : A Pakistani journalist has claimed that the pilot of the PIA plane which crashed on December 7 last year, never tried to land despite both engines being in perfect condition. "PIA plane crash mystery deepens after probe report that pilot never tried to land and both engine were in perfect condition."

