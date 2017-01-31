Panama Papers: Court is in session, Pakistan holding its breath

Since January 4, a five-member Bench headed by the second seniormost judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been hearing for three hours every day petitions alleging corruption by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, filed by the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan , and the head of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq. It is difficult to tell from the comments by members of the Bench which way the case is going - even though the media pounces on their observations daily, and politicians, including ministers and petitioner Imran Khan, give their views.

