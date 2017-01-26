Pakistan's track record in fighting terrorism stands above other nations: Nafees Zakaria1 hour ago
Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 27: Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said that the country's track record in the fighting terrorism stands above all other countries and asserted that Islamabad's operations against terrorism including Zarb-e-Azb have led to elimination of terrorists groups and stabilization of Pak-Afghan border area. Responding to a question on Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai urging President Trump to take action against safe havens of terrorists in Pakistan, Zakaria said, "We hope that Afghan forces take care of terrorist groups having refuge in various provinces of Afghanistan."
