Pakistan's Sartaj Aziz seeks spirit of mutual trust with Afghan29 min ago
Islamabad, Jan 16 : Pakistan's top diplomat Sartaj Aziz today sought a "spirit of mutual trust" between Pakistan and Afghanistan to jointly tackle the "common enemy" of terrorism, a week after Taliban bombings killed 50 people in the restive country. "The scourge of terrorism is affecting peace of the entire region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC