Pakistan's papaya pest squashed through biocontrol

21 hrs ago

The system was developed by agro-biotechnologists and entomologists at the Pakistani chapter of the UK-based Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International who introduced the use of Acerophagus papayae, a parasitoid , to effectively control the mealybug infestation. "Farmers are happy with this cost-effective, pesticide-free technique to deal with the mealybug and now see possibilities of recovering their papaya farms," says CABI research coordinator Abdul Rehman.

Chicago, IL

