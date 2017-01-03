Pakistan's new army chief rejects India's claim of surgical strikes

The new Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday rejected Indian claims of surgical strikes and said that Pakistan armed forces were fully geared to respond to any aggression by New Delhi. Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a series of tweets: "#COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self defeating claims by Indian COAS about 'so called surg strikes' and its possible recurrence."

