Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami to take out solidarity march in support of Muslims in Syria, Myanmar
Karachi [Pakistan], Jan. 1 : Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged people of the city to join in a march to express solidarity with their Muslims brothers in Syria and Myanmar. [NK Middle East] The JeI has finalised its arrangements for the 'Umaat-e-Rasool' march to be taken out today, reports the Daily Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov '16
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC