Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami to take out solidarity march in support of Muslims in Syria, Myanmar

Karachi [Pakistan], Jan. 1 : Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged people of the city to join in a march to express solidarity with their Muslims brothers in Syria and Myanmar. [NK Middle East] The JeI has finalised its arrangements for the 'Umaat-e-Rasool' march to be taken out today, reports the Daily Times.

