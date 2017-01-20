Pakistan's Hafiz Saeed: Is charity le...

Pakistan's Hafiz Saeed: Is charity leader linked to Kashmir attacks?

BBC News

The head of a Pakistani charity accused of masterminding terror attacks has indicated he has inside knowledge of a deadly raid on India's military in disputed Kashmir. It's the first time in several years that Jamaat-ud Dawa head Hafiz Saeed or any other jihadi leader in Pakistan has made such remarks.

Chicago, IL

