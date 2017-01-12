Pakistan's former army chief Raheel S...

Pakistan's former army chief Raheel Sharif to speak at WEF

15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Islamabad: Pakistan's former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif will speak at the annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Switzerland, discussing security issues. This is the first time that a former army chief of Pakistan has been invited to speak at the WEF, The Express Tribune reported.

