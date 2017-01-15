Pakistani student who survived massacre shares message of hope, healing
The slender, soft-spoken young man with a wide smile and strong disposition has dwelled in and walked through hell. He now strolls the burnished halls of Indian River Central High School, seemingly carefree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC