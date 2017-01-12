Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stops con...

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stops concert mid-way to rescue girl in Karachi

Karachi: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stopped his concert mid-way here to rescue a girl, who was being harassed by a bunch of hooligans, who were present at the event, a media report has said. At the Karachi Eat 2017 concert on Saturday night, Aslam took some hooligans to task after rescuing a girl who was being harassed, Geo news reported.

