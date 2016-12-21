Pakistani Senator corners government, questions rationale behind...

Islamabad , Jan. 3: Questioning the rationale behind protecting Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar from sanctions by the United Nations, a Pakistani Senator has said that China would not have stepped in to protect the former unless the Nawaz Sahrif-led government had asked for the same. During discussion on the report of Quetta carnage of August 8, which killed at least 72 people, including 53 lawyers of Balochistan, Senator Farhatullah Babar said, "We need to know why an outfit that is banned in Pakistan as a militant organisation should be protected from sanctions by the UN."

