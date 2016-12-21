Pakistani Security Forces Wounded In ...

Pakistani Security Forces Wounded In Blast

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Pakistani security officials inspect the site of a bomb blast that targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps on January 2. A group of Frontier Corps security forces were patrolling the Western Bypass area of Quetta on January 2 when their vehicle drove over a roadside bomb, said a spokesman for the security force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,669

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC