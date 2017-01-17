Pakistani Pop Star Halts Show To Save...

Pakistani Pop Star Halts Show To Save Female Fan From Alleged Harassment

13 hrs ago

A popular Pakistani musician and actor, Atif Aslam, is being hailed worldwide after he stopped a live performance on Saturday night to rescue a female fan who was allegedly being sexually harassed by a group of men at the concert. Videos of the incident shot by concertgoers are circulating online.

