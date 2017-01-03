Pakistani Groups Note Drop in Violenc...

Pakistani Groups Note Drop in Violence, Credit Military

Pakistan's army tanks and helicopters, seen in this army-issued photo, take part in a military exercise in Khairpur Tamiwali, Pakistan. Two Pakistani research groups have noted a significant drop in militant violence in the country last year but say that for the trend to continue, authorities need to fight sectarian and anti-Indian extremists based in the most populous Punjab province.

Chicago, IL

