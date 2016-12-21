Pakistani families queue for UK's A 1bn foreign aid cashpoint

Queue here for UK's A 1bn foreign aid cashpoint: Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse... YOUR cash is doled out in envelopes and on ATM cards loaded with money Standing in line, Pakistani families wait at a cashpoint used to withdraw money on cards loaded with funds from British taxpayers. More than A 1billion of our foreign aid budget has been given away in cash over the past five years, it can be revealed today.

