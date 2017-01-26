Pakistani court acquits suspects of b...

Pakistani court acquits suspects of burning Christian homes

14 hrs ago

A defense lawyer says a court has acquitted all 155 of his clients who were accused of torching homes in a Christian neighborhood. Ghulam Murtaza said Sunday that anti-terrorism court judge Chaudhry Azam acquitted his clients due to a lack of eyewitness testimony against them.

Chicago, IL

