Pakistani city launches new polio campaign after rare strain found

A girl receives polio vaccine drops from anti-polio vaccination worker outside her family home in Quetta A boy reacts as he is being administered polio vaccine drops by anti-polio vaccination workers along a street in Quetta Pakistan began a special five-day polio immunization campaign in the southwestern city of Quetta on Monday for children under five after a rare strain of the virus was found in sewage samples, officials said. Local officials said they had recruited Muslim clerics to promote the immunizations for 400,000 children after past programs were met with resistance and even violence by extremists.

