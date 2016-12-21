Pakistani Christians protest against New Year Eve attack

London: January 3, 2017. While the rest of the world was busy celebrating the new year, Pakistan's land mafia and Sukkur police were planning an attack on the Christian residents of Mission Compound in Sukkur According to Mr Munawar Gill a resident and an ex officer of the Hyderabad diocese, the property is owned by the Hyderabad Diocese, Church of Pakistan, but some people got false documentation and claimed a right to this property.

